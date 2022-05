There is no doubt that Lucid has a solid product in the form of the futuristic Air sedan. It boasts an industry-leading range on a full charge, a beautiful interior, and superb technology. Unfortunately, the biggest obstacle facing the Air right now is Lucid's ability to produce it amid supply chain and logistics challenges. After having to lower its 2022 production outlook to between 12,000 and 14,000 models (down from 20,000 previously), Lucid is still struggling to get anywhere close to those numbers. The California EV startup delivered only 360 Air sedans in the first quarter, but April shows that things are at least picking up.

