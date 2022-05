A Virgin Atlantic aircraft turned back to Heathrow after it emerged the first officer had not completed his final flying test.The Airbus A330 jet was nearly 40 minutes into its journey to New York on Monday when the two pilots on board became aware of the “rostering error”, the airline said.Flight VS3 had reached the skies above Ireland before returning to Heathrow, touching down more than one-and-a-half hours after it took off.A replacement for the first officer was found, and the plane departed again for New York.Virgin Atlantic insists safety was not compromised.The initial first officer joined the carrier in...

4 DAYS AGO