Dirk Nowitzki is the biggest legend in the history of the Dallas Mavericks. He was able to win a title for the team back in 2011, and since that time, he has been heralded as one of the best big men of all time. He was an incredible shooter and scorer, and there is no doubt that he is a player who is highly respected by all of his peers and even his opponents.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO