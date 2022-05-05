ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Accused Of Trying To Set 1-Year Old On Fire In New York

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

A West Palm Beach man is accused of trying to set a one-year old child on fire.

28-year old Jamie Avery was arrested in New York after being found with the child, who was covered in a flammable liquid.

A four-year old was also found abandoned in a tractor trailer nearby, with head injuries. Both children are expected to recover.

According to the Seneca County, New York Sheriff's Office, Avery and another suspect were attempting to start fires inside an office building when they attempted to light the younger child on fire inside the building.

The circumstances surrounding the older child remain under investigation.

