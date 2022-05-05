ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Allen business briefs: Boeing hosts "STEM Signing Day" at Allen ISD

By Staff report
starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing hosted a “STEM Signing Day” ceremony last Thursday at the Allen ISD STEAM Center. Forty high school seniors signed letters of intent to pursue two- or four-year degrees in a science, technology, engineering or math field. Boeing representatives,...

Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

COMING SOON: Here are 5 businesses that will be opening soon in Plano

From a graffiti-fusion art installation to a virtual reality arcade, these five businesses will soon open shop in the Plano community. 1. Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is coming to Plano. The company plans to open this May at 6121 W. Park Blvd. in The Shops at Willow Bend mall in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners, Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The art exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists, including sculptures, paintings, photography, video and more, the company website stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart updating, remodeling nearly 50 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth region

Walmart is spending millions of dollars this year to update and remodel nearly 50 stores throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region, the retailer announced May 5. Renovations to stores will make way for expanded shopping options “to help people save time and money,” according to a Walmart news release. All remodeled stores will offer pickup, delivery and express deliveries in under two hours when completed.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Mayor Jeff Cheney Wants Twitter To Relocate To Frisco

Frisco’s economic development team has been aggressive in bringing blue-chip organizations to the city. Mayor Jeff Cheney hopes the next one is a blue bird. With Elon Musk poised to take over Twitter, Mayor Jeff Cheney sees an opportunity to entice the social media platform’s operations from San Fran, as in San Francisco, to Frisco, as in Frisco, Texas. (Musk’s acquisition still has yet to be approved by both regulators and stockholders, and Twitter has not announced plans to relocate.)
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$625,00 renovations for Walgreens Village Medical, plus more upcoming projects in Frisco

Curious about the latest businesses, attractions and developments coming to Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Walgreens: 3030 W Main St., Frisco. Type of work: Renovation/Alteration. Timeline: Oct....
FRISCO, TX

