SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The race for Sacramento County Sheriff is heating up – and KCRA 3 sat down with the candidates one month ahead of election day. Voters will choose a new sheriff for Sacramento County for first time since 2010, as outgoing Sheriff Scott Jones runs for Congress. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s race is on the ballot for the June 7 primary because there are only two candidates – Elk Grove Assemblyman Jim Cooper and Sacramento County Undersheriff Jim Barnes. KCRA 3’s Orko Manna spoke with both candidates to discuss why they are the best person for the job and to break down their top priorities.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO