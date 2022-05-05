ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water officials address questions regarding Folsom Dam and its water releases

By Staff Report
Cover picture for the articleIt’s not uncommon to see Folsom residents taking to Facebook this time of year, questioning why they are seeing what is being released from Folsom Dam in a time when our region is facing a drought. While water is regularly being released from the dam below its gates to furnish the...

Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Park Rangers Crack Down On Barbecues Along American River Parkway To Reduce Fire Risk

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New efforts are underway to prevent another devastating fire season along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. It’s an area seeing a huge increase in homeless campers, and now, park rangers are now taking away a specific item in the hope that the huge fire threat can go away. Brush is already turning brown along the parkway. “That will go up like a match,” said David Spencer, a commander with Sacramento County Park Rangers. Last year, more than 15% of the nature area burned during the worst fire season on record. “We had over 170 fires,” Spencer said. Now, park rangers are cracking...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KEYT

Spring storm delivers snow to Northern California mountains

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Spring has sprung in much of California, but winter is hanging on in parts of the Sierra Nevada, where snow is falling and forecasters are warning of hazardous travel conditions. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 11 p.m. Sunday, predicting up to 10 inches of snow in mountains above 5,000 feet. Chains are recommended for vehicles on Northern California mountain routes, including Interstate 80 and State Route 50. Light rain fell across the San Francisco Bay Area, where overnight temperatures could drop into the low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Former SF Giants catcher Buster Posey selling California hunting lodge for $3.9M

OROVILLE, Calif. — Former San Franciso Giants catcher Buster Posey recently listed his Butte County hunting lodge for sale, and it can all be yours — for $3.9 million. Named the “Springer Lodge” in Oroville, it is a 106-acre ranch used mostly for duck hunting, but the listing boasts nearby creeks that are good for shooting other birds like dove, turkey and quail.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Buster Posey’s 106-Acre Butte County Property Hits The Market For $3.9 Million

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Attempted Controlled Burn Escapes From Homeowner In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews responded to a controlled burn that escaped from a homeowner in Nevada County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning north of Rollins Lake, north of Colfax. Cal Fire says it appears that a homeowner was attempting a controlled burn when it escaped. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. About 1 acre burned, Cal Fire says.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

With water running out, California sees no relief from drought thanks to La Niña

LOS ANGELES — Heat waves. Severe drought. Extreme wildfires. As Southern California braces for unprecedented drought restrictions, long-range forecasts are predicting a summer that will be fraught with record-breaking temperatures, sere landscapes and above-average potential for significant wildfires, particularly in the northern part of the state. “The dice are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘Chaos On The Horizon’: Concern Grows Over Potential Summer Power Outages In California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California’s power grid operator is predicting an energy shortage for the hot summer months. The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) said the state could be 1,700 megawatts short of what it needs for the grid to function properly. So now, the rush to be ready for summer is on. “Especially with the blackouts, it’s some of our busiest days,” said Emigh Hardware manager Chris Metzler. For 115 years, Emigh Hardware in Sacramento has provided peace of mind to customers on hot summer days. “People are flying in trying to get anything they can get their hands on to get back...
CALIFORNIA STATE

