Groundbreaking held for new Davis Creek Elementary
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Schools broke ground on a 2020 bond funded project Tuesday that will build a new Davis Creek Elementary. In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school system pay for a new Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows and Milton Elementary schools.
“Deaf Santa” event returns to Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountwest Community and Technical College held their annual “Deaf Santa” event over the weekend. Dee Wilson and Casey Morrison, students at MWCTC, stopped by First Look at Four to talk more about the event and what it means for kids in our region.
Cabell-Midland Music Department holds Christmas concert fundraiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland High School is giving back with the gift of music. Mark Cooper stopped by First Look at Four with all the details.
