ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Groundbreaking held for new Davis Creek Elementary

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Schools broke ground on a 2020 bond funded project Tuesday that will build a new Davis Creek Elementary. In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school system pay for a new Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows and Milton Elementary schools.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy