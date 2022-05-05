ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Petersburg man charged in connection with hit and run death

By TAMPA BAY NEWSPAPERS STAFF
Beach Beacon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG — Police arrested a 31-year-old St. Petersburg man about 3:32 p.m. May 4 in connection with the Oct. 3, 2021 hit and run crash in St. Petersburg. Danzel Rashard Hammonds was...

Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg crash kills motorcyclist, 39

ST. PETERSBURG — A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash on 38th Street North. St. Petersburg Police said the man was driving a black Harley Davidson motorcycle east on 38th Avenue North, approaching 34th Street North, when a red Chevy Traverse traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn into the motorcycle’s path.
