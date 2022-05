JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With nice weather in the forecast, it calls for a day at the park. Just in time too, because a new one is coming to Jonesboro. Officials announced that 26 cities across the United State will receive over $60 million in grant funding to create new parks and trails through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO