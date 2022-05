Hinton’s Second Saturday Events return for a fifth season of providing free music and events. This year’s schedule kicks off on Saturday, May 14 on Courthouse Square with local band Acoustic Fusion starting off the evening at 5:30 p.m. From 7 - 9 p.m. our May Mainstage entertainment Jonah Carden and One-Eyed Jack will treat the audience to a combination of Classic Rock Hits that you are sure to take you back in time. Second Saturdays will be held each Second Saturday from May through September and will host food and craft vendors, Hinton Hot Rod Association and host local civic...

HINTON, WV ・ 32 MINUTES AGO