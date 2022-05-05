ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festivals put focus on hummingbirds

By Angela Bauer
My Journal Courier
Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders has released its 2022 hummingbird festivals schedule. (Juan Carlos Vindas/Getty Images)

Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders has released its 2022 hummingbird festivals schedule.

Around 18 festivals are set statewide, including events July 14 and Aug. 14 at Engle Farm in Roodhouse. Other festivals may be scheduled, and there also are banding sessions happening that, despite being considered "private" still welcome guests, according to the association’s Vernon Kleen.

During the festivals, participants may adopt a hummingbird — it’s free, though donations are appreciated — receive a certificate recognizing the adoption and, if possible, be allowed to release their adopted bird. They then will be notified if their banded bird ever is recaptured.

Hours for the Roodhouse festivals are from 4 to 7 p.m. July 14 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14.

For more information, contact Kleen at 217-787-3515 or by email at vkleen@comcast.net.

