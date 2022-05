If what you wanted was to interact with a large number of people at the same time, WhatsApp was not the option. Meta's messaging platform had a limit of 256 members, which was somewhat limiting. That just changed. Yesterday the messaging app announced that it has increased this number: “One of the main requests we constantly receive is the option to add more people to a chat , so now we are slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a chat. group . Building private, safe and secure communities takes work and we believe this series of enhancements will help people and groups stay close to one another."

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO