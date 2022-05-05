ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House Of The Dragon’: New trailer for ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel sets stage for Targaryen war

By Adam Starkey
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer has been released for Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon – you can check it out below. Set 200 years before events in the flagship HBO series, House Of The Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood and follows the Targaryen...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

First Kill Lands Release Date at Netflix — Get First Look at YA Vampire Series

Click here to read the full article. Here’s something to sink your teeth into: Netflix’s YA vampire-hunter story First Kill will make its debut this summer. The streamer announced Thursday that the upcoming series — based on a short story from New York Times bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — will premiere Friday, June 10 with all eight episodes. When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she “sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis),”...
TV SERIES
NME

Fans launch campaign to save ‘Batwoman’ following cancellation

Fans have launched a campaign to “save” Batwoman following the show’s cancellation. The superhero series premiered in 2019, with the finale of its third season airing last month. It stars Javicia Leslie in the titular role alongside the likes of Rachel Skarsten and Nicole Kang. “Just got...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'House of the Dragon': Watch the First Teaser for the 'GoT' Spinoff

Sundays will once again be dominated by Game of Thrones. After HBO announced that House of the Dragon will debut Sunday, Aug. 21, the network released the first official teaser for the franchise’s prequel series. The ten-episode drama is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Collett
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Ryan Corr
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Matthew Needham
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Graham Mctavish
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in May 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1 (available May 27) Best Reason to Watch: Summer is the season for blockbusters, and “Stranger Things” is TV’s biggest blockbuster — at least, until HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings” premiere at summer’s end. Even with those gargantuan franchises in the offing, the Duffer Brothers aren’t giving up the title of TV’s top popcorn program without a fight. Season 4 is being split into two volumes, with four or five episodes premiering May 27 and the remaining entries debuting July 1....
TV SERIES
thesource.com

Katt Williams Announces New Netflix Special ‘World War III’

Superstar comedian Katt Williams has announced his return to Netflix. His new special will release on May 15. Katt Williams’ 12th comedy special, World War III, is his second original comedy special on Netflix, following Great America. In January 2022, the special was shot at Dolby Live in Las Vegas.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Hbo Max#Sky Tv#Hbo#House Of The Dragon#Fire Blood#Twitter#Viserys I
NME

Watch Benedict Cumberbatch attempt to decipher Ariana Grande lyrics

Benedict Cumberbatch tried to decipher Ariana Grande lyrics during BBC Radio One’s ‘Unpopular Opinion’ segment with Greg James. Appearing on the show on Thursday (May 5), a listener called in to highlight how she couldn’t “understand Ariana Grande when she sings”. In response, Cumberbatch...
MUSIC
NME

Frank Langella on Netflix firing: “I’ve been cancelled”

Frank Langella has said he believes he has been “cancelled” after being fired from Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. The actor is no longer involved in Mike Flanagan’s series, adapting the works of Edgar Allan Poe, after he was accused of misconduct on set.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Here’s what we know about ‘Heartstopper’ season two

Heartstopper is an understated revelation: an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age romance which handles all corners of the rainbow with reassuring sweetness, led by two exciting, fresh-faced leads in Joe Locke (who plays Charlie Spring) and Kit Connor (Nick Nelson). At a time when comfort is in short supply, it’s perhaps not surprising...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Squid Game’ guards patrol London before BAFTA TV Awards

The guards from Netflix’s hit K-drama Squid Game made surprise appearances at locations around London today, ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards. The show, which premiered on the streaming platform last year, was nominated for two categories at tonight’s (May 8) ceremony – International and Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment for its “red light, green light” game.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Staircase’ On HBO Max, Where Colin Firth Plays Michael Peterson, Who Is Accused Of Murdering His Wife

The Michael Peterson case has been examined over and over since the death of his wife Kathleen made headlines in 2001. A 2004 docuseries, with a number of follow-up episodes follows the case, moving through his Alford plea in 2017 that essentially freed him from prison for good. Now, the story is getting the scripted treatment, with Colin Firth playing Peterson. THE STAIRCASE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see a closeup of a man’s face. He’s in bed, slow to get up. It’s Feb. 24, 2017, in Durham, NC. The Gist: We go from that scene, where Michael Peterson (Colin...
DURHAM, NC
NME

‘Babylon’s Fall’ had just one concurrent player on PC earlier this week

PlatinumGames’ live-service title Babylon’s Fall plummeted to just one concurrent player earlier this week. As reported by VGC, the Steam Charts data for the Square Enix published title shows that one May 4 at midnight Babylon’s Fall had just one concurrent player, meaning at that time only one person was playing the game on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.More from The Hollywood ReporterSophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making 'The Staircase': "I'm So Done Talking About What Happened"Events of the Week: 'Top Gun:...
TV SERIES
NME

‘The Sound Of Magic’ review: sorcery and symphonies collide on this stirring, if average, fantasy K-drama

“Do you believe in magic?” These are the words muttered constantly throughout The Sound Of Magic like a mantra by the mysterious, enigmatic magician Ri-eul (Ji Chang-wook), who dwells in a derelict amusement park – though, to most townspeople, he only exists in the rumours and whispers. Characterised by a stereotypical magician’s garb, comprising a top hat and a flowy cape to match, Ri-eul is almost always met with skepticism and ridicule when he poses the question; the answer is obviously and usually no.
MOVIES
Variety

Drake Producer Noah ’40’ Shebib Returns to His Roots in ‘Toronto Rising — 40’s Very Own’ Mini-Documentary

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to Drake’s music, producer Noah “40” Shebib has been a key architect of the rapper’s sound, and the city of Toronto has served as the backdrop of their work together. Both of those narratives come together in the form of a just-released 13-minute mini-documentary titled “Toronto Rising – 40’s Very Own.” Released today on the Grammy-winning producer’s YouTube channel, in partnership with Native Instruments, the short film offers a rare look into 40’s process as he reflects on his own success story. Boasting archived footage and never-before-seen home videos, Alim Sabir directed...
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched TV shows on Netflix from last week

"You've gotta check out...' Netflix We've all said it. "I need a new show to watch." But sometimes we need some help deciding which. What one do you pick? It's a big commitment watching episode after episode after episode. Check out which shows have been the most watched series on Netflix over the past week starting April 24:10. "The Creature Cases: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 11,760,0009. "Bridgerton: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 12,130,0008. "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 13,140,0007. "Grace and Frankie: Season 7" Netflix Hours watched: 15,470,0006. "Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes" Netflix Hours watched: 20,910,0005. "Heartstopper: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 23,940,0004. "Bridgerton: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 29,740,0003. "Anatomy of a Scandal" Netflix Hours watched: 30,170,0002. "Selling Sunset: Season 5" Netflix Hours watched: 34,310,0001. "Ozark: Season 4" Netflix Hours watched: 78,400,000 Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week11
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy