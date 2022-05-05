‘House Of The Dragon’: New trailer for ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel sets stage for Targaryen war

"You've gotta check out...' Netflix
We've all said it.
"I need a new show to watch."
But sometimes we need some help deciding which. What one do you pick? It's a big commitment watching episode after episode after episode.
Check out which shows have been the most watched series on Netflix over the past week starting April 24:10. "The Creature Cases: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 11,760,0009. "Bridgerton: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 12,130,0008. "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 13,140,0007. "Grace and Frankie: Season 7" Netflix
Hours watched: 15,470,0006. "Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes" Netflix
Hours watched: 20,910,0005. "Heartstopper: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 23,940,0004. "Bridgerton: Season 2" Netflix
Hours watched: 29,740,0003. "Anatomy of a Scandal" Netflix
Hours watched: 30,170,0002. "Selling Sunset: Season 5" Netflix
Hours watched: 34,310,0001. "Ozark: Season 4" Netflix
Hours watched: 78,400,000
Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week11
