Sioux City, IA

New aesthetic studio opening in Lakeport Commons

By Taylor Deckert
siouxlandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new store is opening today in the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center in Sioux City. Chapter Aesthetic Studio held its grand opening ceremony on Thursday morning. Chapter Aesthetic Studio is...

siouxlandnews.com

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Based Grocery Store Inching Closer To 500 Layoffs

An Iowa-based grocery store chain is inching closer to an unprecedented number of layoffs and demotions this week. Hy-Vee officials announced on Friday that they would be having yet another round of major layoffs within the company, according to reports. The major retailer laid off 57 corporate employees from their...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
KISS 106

One of the most desirable cities to move to right now is in Iowa

One website considers this city in Iowa to be one of the most Underappreciated American Cities and a place you should consider moving to!. It's not often that I completely agree with a list on the internet BUT this is one of those times I think the list nailed it, according to thrillist.com the think Des Moines, Iowa is one of their most Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To. The premise of this list is that everyone is moving to places like Portland, Oregon, or Austin, Texas, and those are great places, but there is more out there. Des Moines is a town I have spent a ton of time in (due to the fact that my little brother played college football at Drake University in Des Moines), and I agree that it is awesome, and I would totally move there.
DES MOINES, IA
KDHL AM 920

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Big cat caught on cougar cam in Iowa… again

"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Another Mountain Lion Sighting Near Des Moines This Week [PHOTOS]

In February of this year, WHO13 in Des Moines reported a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County, which the DNR confirmed. It's believed that the creature was captured for the second time on a trail camera in central Iowa this week. Though it is speculation, there isn't a population of cougars resident to the state, so it may very well be the same big cat.
DES MOINES, IA

