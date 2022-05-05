ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Northern CA sheriff increases enforcement of water violations

By Sage Van Wing
opb.org
 3 days ago

Although California voters have legalized marijuana, Siskiyou County, on the border with Oregon, has an ordinance in place outlawing commercial cannabis operations. The sheriff says illegal grows...

www.opb.org

Comments / 2

Don
3d ago

This is real simple. These are illegal grows. They are draining wells on other properties due to the volume of water the plants require. Keep up the good work Sheriff. They county is not weaponizing anything they are enforcing the law. you are breaking the law. Playing the race card is a poor tactic to justify breaking the law as well.

Reply
6
Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Post Register

Highway 20/26 closed in Eastern Oregon

ONTARIO, Ore. (CBS2) — Highway 20/26 is closed in Eastern Oregon near the southeast Cairo Junction due to road repairs. The closure is near milepost 262 at the intersection of OR 201, with traffic impacted between Imperial and Gem Avenue. There's a detour in place for local non-commercial traffic.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legalized Marijuana#Hmong#High Country News
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Republican candidate for governor Bob Tiernan’s voting record skimpier than previously reported: Clackamas County officials

Republican candidate for governor Bob Tiernan voted in just three out of the last 17 Oregon elections in which he could have participated, officials at the Clackamas County Clerk’s office confirmed on Monday. On Sunday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Tiernan, a corporate consultant and former state lawmaker from Lake...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Whiskey Riff

Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones

Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […] The post Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
KGW

These Oregon cities grew the most over the last five years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy