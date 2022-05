One overall state record fell at the BYU Invitational over the weekend, while numerous other top performances from 2022 were recorded on the fast track of BYU. Fremont junior sprinter Amare Harlan ran a 11.58 in the 100 meters, breaking the previous record of 11.68, which she was a co-record holder of after running that time earlier this year. She ran a 23.70 in the 200 meters, which would’ve been a record, but it wasn’t a wind legal time by just 0.1.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO