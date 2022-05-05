ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Rent for two bedroom apartments in Twin Falls up 37%

By KMVT News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new report from rent.com shows that rent for a two-bedroom apartment in...

ABC4

Tiny home village coming to SLC to serve homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is finalizing its plans for a tiny home community that would serve those facing homelessness, mental health challenges or disabilities. The Other Side Village hopes to build enough homes to shelter about 430 people. The property would span roughly 37 acres at 1850 W. Indiana Ave. and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 96.5

Smallest Home For Sale in Glenns Ferry Will Cost You $95k

As one of the fastest-growing states in the country, Idaho has recently been experiencing a noticeable hike in the cost of homes that seems to be just as noticeable in rural areas. For the sake of comparison, we took a random look at Glenns Ferry and found the smallest and least expensive home currently available on the market.
GLENNS FERRY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho’s death row inmates and execution process

BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a decade since the state of Idaho has executed someone on death row. However, one of Idaho’s longest-serving death-row inmates has made the headlines. Gerald Pizzuto has been on death row for three decades, but earlier this year, the Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to reduce his death sentence to life in prison since Pizzuto is terminally ill and is no longer a threat to anyone.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Why are there giant concrete arrows in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread.  There was no radio communication back then so […]
UTAH STATE
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABC4

Three-year-old hits parents with vehicle in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two Utah parents have been injured after their 3-year-old son accidentally ran into them with a vehicle on Monday night. North Ogden Police says a three-year-old boy got into his parents’ car while they were busy with yard work outside. As the child was sitting inside, the vehicle started moving […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man armed with AR-15 shoots two Pocatello officers

POCATELLO — A local man shot two Pocatello police officers with an AR-15 rifle during an incident early Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood near City Hall, authorities said. The shooter, Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was armed with an AR-15 and a shotgun when he exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said. Brewer was shot by police in the shootout. Both of the officers and Brewer are currently being treated at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, according to police. ...
POCATELLO, ID
ABC4

Ghost towns of Utah

(ABC4) – According to Visit Utah, every ghost town has a story to tell. They are often reminders of long forgotten dreams, hopes, struggles and gradual decline. Utah is home to more than 100 ghost towns. One of the most famous is Grafton, which is located just outside of Zion National Park. Grafton is most […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A look inside Utah’s most expensive home

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Nestled away in the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine Canyon sits a $42,000,000 home — Utah’s most expensive home, that is. “Monitor’s Rest” sits on five, private ski-in/ski-out acres and features almost 18,000 square feet of living space. The home — which was completed in the […]
PARK CITY, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Local Twin Falls Store Closing this Weekend With Big Sale and Event

New stores seem to be opening every week in Twin Falls lately, but sadly, for these new stores to open, it usually comes at a cost. As much as new stores are moving in, stores that have been in Twin Falls, seem to be closing as well. The pandemic played a factor in some of these closures, while others have closed for different reasons. A local store in Twin will be closing its doors for the last time this weekend, but they are looking to go out in style.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Is There a Drug Problem in Idaho Compared to the Other States?

Stress, anxiety, and addiction are struggles that many people in society have, but the way they are dealt with is different for each person. Some people find ways to cope with them by themselves, some seek therapy, and in dire situations, it can sometimes lead people to do drugs. Many Americans will try drugs once in their lives, but it is what happens after, that will decide their future. Some say they aren't for them, some try a little more, and others become fully addicted. Drugs are in every city and town across the country, but compared to other states, how does Idaho compare to drug problems?
TWIN FALLS, ID

