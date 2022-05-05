Rent for two bedroom apartments in Twin Falls up 37%

Stress, anxiety, and addiction are struggles that many people in society have, but the way they are dealt with is different for each person. Some people find ways to cope with them by themselves, some seek therapy, and in dire situations, it can sometimes lead people to do drugs. Many Americans will try drugs once in their lives, but it is what happens after, that will decide their future. Some say they aren't for them, some try a little more, and others become fully addicted. Drugs are in every city and town across the country, but compared to other states, how does Idaho compare to drug problems?

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO