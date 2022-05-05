ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Drive to Survive documentary helping bring in new generation of US F1 fans

By Giles Richards in Miami
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNzMW_0fU4sk6100
The Miami International Autodrome wraps around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Hit Netflix documentary, crucial in sparking American interest in F1, has been recommissioned for two more seasons

Formula One will revel in its newfound success in the US at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix. The sport is resurgent in the country F1 has long wanted to break and a key factor has been the popularity of the Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive. Little wonder then that the streaming service chose Miami as the backdrop to announce the series has been recommissioned for a further two seasons.

F1 is holding two races in the US for the first time since 1984, with Miami and the US GP in Austin. Next year it will add Las Vegas to the mix. The sport’s owners, Liberty Media who took over F1 in 2017, have made no secret of their ambition to build F1’s profile in the US and Drive to Survive has been vital.

Team principals have acknowledged the part the TV show has played in bringing their sport to a wider audience, even while some drivers such as Max Verstappen have criticised that it is played for dramatic effect to sell a narrative.

Verstappen has a point but the format unquestionably chimes with viewers. In Miami, the American former world champion Mario Andretti emphasised the part the series had played in revitalising interest in his home country. “It was always said that F1 was the Olympics of motor racing and it was well received, always respected in every way but it’s picked up a new fervour now,” he said. “Especially the way it was exposed in Drive to Survive. That’s rekindled something but also brought on some new interest which is good, it’s fabulous for the sport.”

The series was launched in 2018 and season four, which premiered this year, attracted its biggest audience, achieving the Netflix top 10 status in 56 different countries. The audience growth watching the sport in the US has been steady since then and crucially is hitting the younger demographic F1 wants to attract.

Drive to Survive is made by the Box to Box production company and Paul Martin is its founder and producer of the series. “When we went to the Austin GP it really hit home,” he said. “Attendance had gone up and tickets sold out in record time and people in hotels and at the track just kept referencing the show. When a woman from Texas came up and told me her favourite driver was Esteban Ocon and I thought: ‘Wow, this show has really broken through’.”

Martin paid tribute to the sport itself and Netflix as being fundamental in driving the surge. “It has young, good-looking guys, driving fast cars in amazing locations,” he said. “Behind it all you have powerful people and brands fighting it out. We used to joke in the early days that it was Game of Thrones in fast cars.

“It was the sport, our story telling and Netflix played a huge role as well. They put it in front of households that probably never would have found it on a traditional broadcaster.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M91RN_0fU4sk6100
Netflix series producer Paul Martin says part of the appeal is ‘young, good-looking guys, driving fast cars in amazing locations’. Photograph: Peter Fox/Getty Images

On the opening weekend of this season the Bahrain GP was held on the same day as Nascar Cup and IndyCar races. Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal kept track of the viewing figures. Nascar picked up just over 4m viewers, F1 1.3m and Indycar 954,000.

The sport is broadcast by ESPN in the US and this was F1’s second-highest audience figures on cable TV after the 1995 Brazilian GP. It was up by almost 400,000 on the 2021 season opener.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

ESPN has enjoyed increasing ratings since it took over broadcasting F1 in 2018 moving from an average of 554,000 that year to 927,000 in 2021, yearly rises tallying with the growth in popularity of each subsequent series of Drive to Survive.

Filming is already under way for season five of Drive to Survive and will continue this weekend. “It’s amazing to see the buzz around F1 at the moment,” said Martin. “I think Miami is going to be the pinnacle of that.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TIME

$125,000 Hotel Rooms. $23,000 Tickets. Formula 1 Makes Its American Arrival

This weekend Formula 1 will make its Miami debut, replete with South Beach excess. The $2 billion racing circuit, which holds events all over the globe, is booming in America, as evidenced by seats to the May 8 Miami Grand Prix—sponsored by Crypto.com—going for in excess of $23,000 on the secondary market; one hotel in the area charging $125,000 per night for a suite on race weekend; and the dry-docked yachts sitting in fake turquoise water at the Miami International Autodrome, the 19-turn track outside Hard Rock Stadium that cost about $40 million to build. The city will be teeming with exclusive parties; celebrities expected to be in attendance include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady, the Williams sisters, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Travis Scott. Some 300,000 fans, sponsors, and partygoers are expected in Miami for the race; crowds and spending could exceed that of the city’s 2020 Super Bowl.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Martin
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Esteban Ocon
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Danica Patrick Is Ready For The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Just last weekend, former racing star Danica Patrick let the social media world in when discussing some significant health problems. The 40-year-old announced she had her breast implants removed. The decision came following a series of health issues she thinks were caused by the implants. Earlier this week, though, Patrick...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Driving#Indycar#Documentary#Us F1#American#Liberty Media#Drive To Survive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
morningbrew.com

Formula 1 heads to Miami

Few brands have boosted their profiles during the past two years more than Formula 1 and Miami. This weekend, the two are linking up in what’s expected to be a bacchanal of booze, gasoline, and probably not enough suntan lotion. Formula 1 is hosting the Miami Grand Prix tomorrow,...
MIAMI, FL
The Guardian

The Guardian

267K+
Followers
69K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy