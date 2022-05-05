ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale : Thursday the 5/5/22 - " Snatch & Grab!"

By ianradioian Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Welcome to the Thursday Hour ; 7:30pm commences transmission , so God help us all lol. Let's have a...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals aftermath of Scarlett Butcher's distressing ordeal

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed the aftermath of Scarlett Butcher's distressing ordeal. Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) was left stranded outside in the rain at the end of Thursday's (May 5) episode, shortly after she had been reunited with her mum Janine. Janine (Charlie Brooks) was delighted when she regained custody...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily. 6th May 2022. A week is a long time in Emmerdale!

Good evening all. TFTT JD . Another day where I plonked my behind in the deck chair and the sun promptly disappeared never to be seen again. I got that! I'm just not sure why you would be here anyway. Good evening all. TFTT JD . Another day where I...
digitalspy.com

Eastenders Star Leaving - Spoilers

I mean I don't know how legitimate they are. I mean I don't know how legitimate they are. Perhaps if they could spell the word sad it would have a little more credibility. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdQTzMMMgqK/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. I mean I don't know how legitimate they are. Perhaps if they could spell the word...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours announces full list of 23 returnees for final episodes

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/neighbours/a39933926/neighbours-final-episodes-23-returnees/. Saying that they have Chris Pappas down twice so it is indeed 23. I'm not really a viewer of Neighbours at all, but my sisters used to watch it when I was a child, and I remember watching bits here and there during the summer holidays. To be honest, none of the ones I remember most seem to be on the list! What about Libby Kennedy, Lyn and Steph Scully, Lou? Are these characters not popular?
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

It would be nice if CH5 did a classic Neighbours series

I know they have shown a few old episodes before but it would be nice in the run up if they had some of the most iconic episodes air up until the final episode or maybe even a Neighbours day on a Sunday or something like that. Do the BBC...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Another Coronation Street Return

I spotted on Instagram tonight that Sean's son, Dylan, will be returning soon, with the actor back on set on 17th May. Pretty pleased about this as I thought he seemed like a good young actor the last time we saw him. I remember reading about a year ago that Dylan was meant to be returning full time, but the plans were delayed due to Covid. I just hope that, if he is now back full time, they don't kill off Violet!
TV & VIDEOS

