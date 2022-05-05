ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat for Humanity teams up with Border States to build home for single mother

By Tom Tucker
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Work is now underway on the newest home to be built by Habitat for Humanity in the FM metro, along with help from a Fargo-based corporation. "To me, my...

www.am1100theflag.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo's Garden of Healing unveiled to donors

(Fargo, ND) -- Dozens of donors are getting their first look at commemorative bricks they purchased at the Garden of Healing in Fargo. Roughly 200 bricks were purchased over the winter and just this weekend, founders of the Garden welcomed visitors for a ceremony and unveiling. The thought behind the Garden is a place where survivors of all types of trauma could gather and share their stories of overcoming that trauma.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
KX News

Lillyanna’s Fight: Bismarck student suffers tragic injury

On April 16, Lillyanna Morales dove off a water slide at the indoor pool at the Ramkota Hotel. The pool was too shallow, and Lillyanna collided with the hard floor. She was then sent to three different hospitals for emergency care, finally ending up in the Minneapolis Hospital. “She was taken to Bismarck,” said Saunda […]
BISMARCK, ND
KROC News

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Chase Hurdle Family Waiting For Closure

I've said this before, many times, for me, it is impossible to relate to the anguish the Hurdle family is going through. A bright young man by the name of Chase Hurdle went missing late last year. At just 18 years of age, Bismarck High senior was last seen in person at the school on November 2nd and hasn't been sighted since. That very same day someone had reported seeing a young man matching his description jumping off the Memorial Bridge - now this matched the time frame that Chase went missing - cell phone tower data and his scent tracked by a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 to the bridge is pretty scary evidence that Chase did jump into the Missouri River. Sadly days, weeks, and months go by, and still, the Hurdle family has no closure. That's impossible for me to relate to that anguish.
BISMARCK, ND
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

It will be a very special first Mother’s Day for a local couple

A Bismarck Couple will be celebrating this Mother’s Day with a unique story about how their bundle of joy was brought into the world.  The start of parenthood for the Kopp’s will always stand out from the rest.  Their daughter Brynlee was born during the North Dakota Blizzard and Matthew did everything to make sure […]
BISMARCK, ND
KARE 11

Anoka County grass fire forced golfers to evacuate course

BLAINE, Minn. — A large grass fire in Anoka County forced one golf course to temporarily shut down for the day while fire crews tried to battle the fire. Blaine police say the fire started around 11 a.m. and has spread from 104th to 109th avenues between Sanctuary Drive and Radisson Road. Police also say 109th Avenue should act as a fire break and fire protection is already in place along homes bordering the fire.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Road crack sealing scheduled to begin Monday in West Fargo

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Works crews will begin sealing cracks in roads Monday, May 9. The work should be complete by the end of June. Crews will complete work according to the maintenance zone schedule and weather conditions. During the maintenance zone day of the week, residents...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Police Officer Oldham ready to bond with department's newest K-9 Officer Thor

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is celebrating the arrival of their newest K-9 officer Thor, who joins two other dogs already at work in the city. "All in all it's just a very fulfilling position to have as it's very rewarding, and Officer Oldham and K-9 Thor are a great addition. Over time they are going to get to feel some of that special bond," said Assistant Police Chief Pete Nielsen.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

City of Fargo conducting hydrant flushing beginning Monday

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Fire Department, in cooperation with The City of Fargo’s Public Works Department, will be conducting hydrant flushing and inspections beginning on Monday, May 9th. This process is completed annually to maintain hydrants and ensure proper working order. Each year, City staff members flush over...
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

Another Blarney Stone Irish Pub Opening In North Dakota

An exciting post was made on the Bismarck Blarney Stone's Facebook page last week (April 28th); The owners/investors purchased another property in Fargo. The Donaldson Hotel is now owned by Jim Poolman and his investment partners. There are currently three Blarney Stone Pub locations; One in West Fargo, another in...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo details plan for new firefighter headquarters

(West Fargo, ND) -- Construction on the new West Fargo Fire Department headquarters is now officially underway. The $18.5 million dollar building will be funded through a capital improvement sales tax, cash reserves, and a $10 million bond. The city has seen a 300% increase in calls for service in five years. The new building will bring additional staff, more equipment, and a training tower for the city's fire crews.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoor dining returning to Downtown St. Cloud this Summer

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Outdoor dining will happen again in downtown St. Could this summer. City officials closed Fifth Avenue in 2020 to allow restaurants to serve patrons outside during the pandemic. The city is allowing outdoor dining to continue this year to bring people back into downtown. Crews began...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Hot 97-5

Should The Empty Lot By The BEC Be Used For Parking?

Should the city of Bismarck, ND use the empty lot across the street from the Bismarck Event Center for event parking? Many people have to walk a long way to go to a show and the lot across the street would be perfect. The lot is where the old strip mall was and is currently empty. This would make a great parking lot and would help so people wouldn't have to walk so far.
BISMARCK, ND

