Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) and Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens are partnering for May Bird Month with weekly events at the Garden. This is a new collaboration between the two local non-profits. The co-branded tables will be welcoming guests of the garden and birders on the mornings of May 7, 14, and 22nd from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting sbbg.org/reserve. The tables will include information about the organizations, owl pellet dissections, a bird bingo activity, and reading material about native plants, why they are important to birds, and how to create a bird-friendly garden with them.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO