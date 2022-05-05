ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina woman charged in boyfriend's shooting death

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A North Carolina woman has been jailed in the shooting death of her boyfriend inside a home, police said. Roanoke Rapids...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

