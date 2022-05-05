West Salem High School students ride tractors to school

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – If you were in West Salem and saw a bunch of tractors at school Wednesday, there is a reason for it.

Several students drove their tractors to school in the morning.

The district’s Future Farmers of America group organized this for the students.

West Salem High School senior and the school’s FFA chapter president Isaac Olson says the first tractor day came around a few years ago.

He says it gets more students involved that aren’t involved in the FFA.

“It’s pretty cool being able to see everybody come out and support the FFA,” Olson said. “But also be able to show off some of their hobbies that some people you might not realize have tractors at their place. But then they bring them in, and it’s kind of cool to see all the different ones, different varieties, and see kind of what everybody’s favorite tractor is.”

Olson says some students took their tractor from Barre Mills to school, and a couple of students came from the ridge tops.

