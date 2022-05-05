ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Federal judge to Sentence Chauvin to 20 to 25 Years in Prison

 3 days ago
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has accepted Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison, according to a one-page order issued Wednesday. “At the change-of-plea hearing, the Court deferred accepting Defendant’s plea pending issuance of the preliminary presentence investigation report,” Magnuson...

