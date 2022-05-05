A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Ride-or-Die Love Story Ends With a Wedding in ‘DMB’ Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are putting their fashionable love story on screen. On Thursday (May 5), the rapper released a video to accompany new track “D.M.B.,” which features him and Rihanna — prior to her pregnancy — dominating New York City, counting bands of money and engaging in coupled bliss.

The video sees the “Work” singer wearing a dazzling array of designer outfits, appearing alongside the rapper — who has a basket of breadsticks and bowl of lasagna — drinking glasses of rosé on the fire escape of a stone building. Rih and Rocky get down into some dirty business dealings, which presumably leads to the rapper spending time in jail. The prison time is nothing more than a bump in the road for the lovebirds, as Rihanna conducts regular visits with him time and time again, jumping into his arms and giving him kisses the second he’s released.

The couple’s love story has the happiest of endings, though. As the video begins to wrap, the singer is wearing a red veil while Rocky’s in a suit for what appears to be a wedding. But instead of popping the question in a traditional sense, Rocky smiles, showing off golden grills asking Rihanna, “Marry Me?” Rihanna, naturally, had her own set, albeit smaller platinum ones that replies “I do.” The pair walk down the aisle to clapping friends and family, who shower them with red roses.

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has appeared in a video of Rocky’s. Prior to the pair’s romance, the “Work” singer was featured as the female lead in his “Fashion Killa” video, the fourth single from 2013’s Long. Live. ASAP. The song prophesized Rocky and Rihanna expecting their first child together when he raps, “She ball until she fall, that means she shop until she drop/ And Versace, got a lot, but she may never wear it/ But she save it so our babies will be flyer than their parents.”

