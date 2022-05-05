ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Ride-or-Die Love Story Ends With a Wedding in ‘DMB’ Video: Watch

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are putting their fashionable love story on screen. On Thursday (May 5), the rapper released a video to accompany new track “D.M.B.,” which features him and Rihanna — prior to her pregnancy — dominating New York City, counting bands of money and engaging in coupled bliss.

The video sees the “Work” singer wearing a dazzling array of designer outfits, appearing alongside the rapper — who has a basket of breadsticks and bowl of lasagna — drinking glasses of rosé on the fire escape of a stone building. Rih and Rocky get down into some dirty business dealings, which presumably leads to the rapper spending time in jail. The prison time is nothing more than a bump in the road for the lovebirds, as Rihanna conducts regular visits with him time and time again, jumping into his arms and giving him kisses the second he’s released.

The couple’s love story has the happiest of endings, though. As the video begins to wrap, the singer is wearing a red veil while Rocky’s in a suit for what appears to be a wedding. But instead of popping the question in a traditional sense, Rocky smiles, showing off golden grills asking Rihanna, “Marry Me?” Rihanna, naturally, had her own set, albeit smaller platinum ones that replies “I do.” The pair walk down the aisle to clapping friends and family, who shower them with red roses.

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has appeared in a video of Rocky’s. Prior to the pair’s romance, the “Work” singer was featured as the female lead in his “Fashion Killa” video, the fourth single from 2013’s Long. Live. ASAP. The song prophesized Rocky and Rihanna expecting their first child together when he raps, “She ball until she fall, that means she shop until she drop/ And Versace, got a lot, but she may never wear it/ But she save it so our babies will be flyer than their parents.”

Watch Rihanna’s cameo in A$AP Rocky’s “D.M.B.” video below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 48

Shenequa Headen
2d ago

Hey just wanted to share but God first then each other . No one can break your foundation between one another . Love ya'll p.s. Praying one day to meet ya'll !

Reply
11
Fanecia Tobie
2d ago

why are we so invested in these people lives? ain't neither one of them isn't putting any money in our pockets!

Reply(7)
22
Spilt Milk
2d ago

lol 😆 I loved reading about this morning than I liked the video. haha but none the less, I love seeing them together. 💕

Reply(1)
6
Related
HipHopDX.com

Rihanna 'Crying Nonstop' As She Cancels Baby Shower Following A$AP Rocky's Arrest

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he and Rihanna were returning from Barbados for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting. According to The Sun, a source close to the couple says the very pregnant Rihanna has been extremely emotional in the wake of the incident. The couple was supposedly expected to hold a baby shower on Wednesday night (April 20) but was canceled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
XXL Mag

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx Among Crew Who Sent the Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle to the Hospital – Report

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx reportedly came to the aid of Dave Chappelle to beat up a man that attacked the comedian during a show last night. On Tuesday night (May 3), Dave Chappelle headlined the Netlflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the Chappelle's Show creator's set, a man charged the stage and tackled the comedian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blac Chyna Looks Unhappy While Out With Her Mom After Losing Trial To The Kardashians

She's got the blues. Two days after Blac Chyna lost her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family, the reality star, 33, was seen looking glum while being driven around Los Angeles by her mom, Tokyo Toni.In the photos from Tuesday, May 3, Chyna has a downcast look on her face as she sits in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes SUV. Her mom was much more animated and was gesturing with her hands.The model had sued ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's brood, as she believes they spread defamatory rumors about her in order to get her reality show Rob & Chyna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Dmb#Fashion Killa#A Ap Rocky Rihanna
Mic

Rihanna adorns her baby bump like the sacred vessel it is

It’s long been the norm for pregnant women to be forced into a style doldrum, pigeonholed by maternity lines that cater to comfort before style. And while pregnant women deserve to be as comfortable as they want to, walking past stores that have baby-bumped mannequins draped in loose fabrics and uninspired prints feels like enough to spur a depressive episode in anyone. It begs the question of why we insist on pregnant women wearing clothes pretty much only designed to lay down in. It goes back to the madonna or the whore dichotomy: the historical, societal insistence that a woman can be nurturing or sexual, but not both at the same time. It’s a patriarchal stereotype that seemed inescapable until Rihanna got pregnant, destroying that idea, one belly chain at a time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Rihanna’s Appearance at The Met Gala Is Her Biggest Boss Move Yet

Rihanna shut down this year’s Met Gala and she wasn’t even physically in the building! In honor of the singer and moguls’ show-stopping looks at this year’s annual charity ball The Met Museum dedicated a tribute to Rihanna by immortalizing her with a marble statue that bears her likeness- baby bump included. The statue was placed with the other Greek-Roman god statues a true testament to her star power and impact on the world of fashion. Rihanna revealed the look on Instagram with the caption ”shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy