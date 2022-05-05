Local Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Jamestown Area

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Even as fighting continues, the Lviv National Art Gallery has reopened some of its 18 branches in western Ukraine, the New York Times reports. “Putin now has the goal of turning Ukrainians into nobody, into nothing,” its director, Taras Voznyak , said, explaining that the move was “to show that we are alive.” Many works remain hidden in secure locations, but Voznyak said that he may bring the institution’s main space back into operation in June. Meanwhile, Oleksandra Kovalchuk, the Odessa Fine Arts Museum‘s acting director, fled to Boston...

