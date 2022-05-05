ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Deadline to request absentee ballot for Idaho Primary May 6

By Meredith Spelbring
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCO5y_0fU4mWKd00

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the 2022 Primary Election in Idaho is May 6.

Idaho voters can request the ballot online until 5 p.m. Friday. Completed ballots can be turned in to Ada County Elections by mail, in-person or at an Ada County Elections ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on May 17.

"Whether you prefer to vote absentee, early or in-person on Election Day, we encourage voters to use the tools available to plan ahead and be aware of deadlines and recent polling place changes,” Chief Deputy Clerk Trent Tripple said in a statement.

Early voting is available for people in both Ada and Canyon Counties as well. Election officials encourage people to double-check their polling location as many precincts have changed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Republican candidate for governor Bob Tiernan’s voting record skimpier than previously reported: Clackamas County officials

Republican candidate for governor Bob Tiernan voted in just three out of the last 17 Oregon elections in which he could have participated, officials at the Clackamas County Clerk’s office confirmed on Monday. On Sunday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Tiernan, a corporate consultant and former state lawmaker from Lake...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Post Register

Idaho taxpayer files complaint over McGeachin’s limited office hours

BOISE — An Idaho taxpayer who is active in Republican politics filed a complaint with three state agencies Wednesday afternoon asking for an investigation into whether Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s limited office hours violate state law. Lynn Bradescu, a Boise-area real estate agent, filed a written complaint via...
IDAHO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Record numbers of Georgia voters cast early ballots in primary election

(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ada County, ID
Elections
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
County
Ada County, ID
State
Idaho State
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho’s death row inmates and execution process

BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a decade since the state of Idaho has executed someone on death row. However, one of Idaho’s longest-serving death-row inmates has made the headlines. Gerald Pizzuto has been on death row for three decades, but earlier this year, the Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to reduce his death sentence to life in prison since Pizzuto is terminally ill and is no longer a threat to anyone.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Idaho Primary#Absentee Ballot#Primary Election
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
95.7 KEZJ

Is There a Drug Problem in Idaho Compared to the Other States?

Stress, anxiety, and addiction are struggles that many people in society have, but the way they are dealt with is different for each person. Some people find ways to cope with them by themselves, some seek therapy, and in dire situations, it can sometimes lead people to do drugs. Many Americans will try drugs once in their lives, but it is what happens after, that will decide their future. Some say they aren't for them, some try a little more, and others become fully addicted. Drugs are in every city and town across the country, but compared to other states, how does Idaho compare to drug problems?
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local judge tosses plea agreement for man accused of pointing gun at retired Idaho Supreme Court judge

POCATELLO — A local judge recently tossed a plea agreement between Bannock County prosecutors and a Washington man facing seven felonies after he pointed a firearm at a retired Idaho Supreme Court judge and his wife on Interstate 15 in Bingham County in September. Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a hearing on April 25 refused to accept a plea agreement that would have required him to impose a unified 18-year prison sentence against Kyle Lewis Phillips, 34, of Spokane, Washington, and instead placed the...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
847
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy