ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Lightning Strikes Apartment, Obliterates Toilet in Bathroom [PHOTOS]

By Chris Reed
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not what you're thinking. Photos circulating on social media show a toilet burnt and destroyed in an apartment. According to Brooke Griffin, this is a result of a lightning strike at an...

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okmulgee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Okmulgee, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#The Lightning Strike#Accident
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Oklahoma couple killed after truck swept away in North Dakota river

MOTT, N.D. — An Oklahoma couple drowned after their truck was swept away in a North Dakota river. Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner said Patrick and Joan Blake, both 74, of Arcadia, Okla., were driving Sunday in a rural part of the county when they tried to cross the Cannonball River where it was three to four feet deep.
ARCADIA, OK
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy