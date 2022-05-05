ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Marion County deputies search for man who left transition center

By KATU Staff
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

DCSO deputies stop pickup, flatbed trailer loaded with items stolen in burglary near Sisters; 2 men arrested

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies made a high-risk, guns-drawn traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne of a pickup towing a flatbed trailer loaded with items stolen from a property east of Sisters, where they conducted surveillance since Sunday’s break-in. The post DCSO deputies stop pickup, flatbed trailer loaded with items stolen in burglary near Sisters; 2 men arrested appeared first on KTVZ.
SISTERS, OR
KATU.com

Update: Deputies find missing Polk County girl

POLK COUNTY, Ore. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in finding 16-year-old Anastasia "Ana" Barth. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office reports that Barth ran away from her home south of Dallas on Wednesday afternoon. She is described as:. 5'5" 100 lbs. Red hair.
POLK COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Deputies: Man dies in workplace homicide in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died in an alleged homicide on Wednesday at a Clackamas County workplace, deputies said. Around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 1500 block of SE For Mor Ct. in unincorporated Clackamas County. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy