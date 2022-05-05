ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Marblehead man, woman as Salem wrong-way crash victims

By Allysha Dunnigan
 3 days ago
SALEM — The two people who died in Wednesday night’s five-car crash on Highland Avenue have been identified as James Newhall, 91 and Margaret Newhall, 55, both of Marblehead, Salem Police said.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Salem Police officers, firefighters and ambulances responded to the area of 347 Highland Ave. for a report of a multi-car crash with two fatalities and multiple people injured.

Salem Police said the investigation has revealed that a white Ford Focus, operated by James Newhall, was traveling north in the southbound lane of Highland Avenue, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle which resulted in several other vehicles crashing.

James and passenger Margaret Newhall were pronounced dead at the scene and a male passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other people from vehicles involved in the incident were also transported to the hospital, police said.

Police and fire departments from surrounding communities responded to provide assistance with extraction, traffic control and to establish detour routes, Salem Police Capt. Frederick Ryan said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and investigators from the state’s Accident Reconstruction Team, along with detectives from the Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and investigators from the state Medical Examiner’s Office, responded to conduct the investigation, Ryan said.

The scene was cleared and traffic flow resumed around 8:15 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the Salem Police Department.

