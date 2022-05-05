ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ohio State basketball player Ron Lewis named head coach at Worthington Kilbourne

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Former Ohio State basketball player Ron Lewis has entered the fray as a head coach at the high school basketball level.

According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch (subscription may be required), Lewis was elevated to head coach of Worthington Kilbourne after serving as an assistant this past season.

Lewis, a Columbus native and graduate of Brookhaven high school, originally committed for and played at Bowling Green before transferring to Ohio State for the 2004-2005 season. He quickly displayed a burst and athleticism that made him an integral part of that team, and the one that made a run to the NCAA championship game in 2007.

He may be most remembered for his last-second three-pointer that sent an NCAA regional game against Xavier into overtime in 2007 that OSU eventually won en route to the Final Four.

Lewis averaged 12.7 points per contest during his senior season and started all but one of the 39 games his senior season in which OSU also won the Big Ten title.

It never gets old watching that highlight and thinking back on one of the greatest teams to ever play in Columbus. We’ll continue to follow Lewis’ coaching career as he gets things started at Kilbourne.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

