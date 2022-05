The Tigers and Red Wings aren’t the only teams in town you can cheer for right now. You can also head to the soccer field and cheer on the Detroit City Football Club. DCFC players Maxi Rodriguez and Pato Botello Faz talked with “Live In The D” host Jason Carr about how fans are rallying around the soccer team and how much it means to them.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO