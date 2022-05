KINGSPORT — Downtown was the hot spot in Kingsport Saturday — 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit hot. The Inventor Center and the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts hosted the third annual Iron Pour on Shelby Street as master sculptors from across the region turned the center’s parking lot into a foundry to cast more than 120 pieces of art from molten scrap iron.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO