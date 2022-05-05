ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Secret Classic Car Graveyard Hidden In The Woods

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGNKN_0fU4hjxp00

Would you rescue some of these cars?

Yet again, we have an example of valuable classic cars just discarded in a wooded area. There are many reasons someone would do such a thing and many more why they would just keep the vehicles sitting out there for years or even decades. We also know this sort of thing is super controversial, even among enthusiasts. Whatever your feelings, you have to admit seeing these sorts of finds is interesting, even if it makes you feel sad or frustrated.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Do2U_0fU4hjxp00

The hidden car graveyard is located in the woods somewhere in North America. The YouTube channel which documented it, Past Life Explorer, has been adamant about not disclosing the secret location. The intent is to keep people from raiding these abandoned cars or tromping all over the landscape, altering what some consider almost an archeological find. Maybe that seems extreme and seeing all these classics just rotting in the woods is painful, which we completely understand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBop9_0fU4hjxp00

Considering these vehicles have all been sitting out in the elements, completely exposed for years or maybe even decades, it’s surprising they aren’t in worse condition. Some have body damage, but that could have been there before they were parked. Since we don’t know where this is, there’s no telling just what kind of weather they’ve been subjected to. They’re not in the desert, so we’ll guess at minimum these classics have sat in many rainstorms, at minimum. Mold and moss growing inside the cars the guy opens up are confirmation they’ve been subjected to plenty of moisture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGNmC_0fU4hjxp00

Most if not all of these cars could be restored. We don’t know why they haven’t been or if they ever will be, but we’ve seen worse examples brought back to life. There are dozens and dozens of these scattered around the land. Check out the video and tell us which rides you think would be worth restoring.

Comments / 9

Gene Williams
2d ago

I'm an old car fanatic, mechanic and shop owner 55 years. I can identify every car in there, have owned or worked on 90 % of what's there. Most of these are pretty bad shape , but the 40s thru 60s stuff still has some value. Studebakers seemed to be restorable, saw 3 Hawks. Rare parts everywhere, 66 Olds Toronado, too much to catalog. Foreign stuff? XKE Jaguar,and 3.8 sedan parts worth a fortune. Sad to see.

Reply
3
Jerry Still
2d ago

I didn’t see any particular models or years that had any value.Like Cuda’s or Corrvett’s. Just a lot of junk. Mostly foreign models?

Reply
3
Related
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Motorious

Barn Find 1970 Chevelle SS Is Solid Gold

It’s always great to hear amazing barn find car stories, but the tale behind this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is one of the best we’ve heard in a long time. You can hear the complete story in the included video, which we strongly encourage you to check out, because it’s really something. Let’s just say if you were to find a car like this, it’s a one in a million, golden opportunity.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Owner Asking For Big Bucks

The Cadillac Eldorado is a special car, but does it warrant such a high price?. The third-generation Cadillac Eldorado is a car that most of us probably don't think about today. While the 1960s and 1970s were all about putting the Cadillac brand first, the '50s were a growing period for everybody, which led to a list of pretty interesting cars that were eventually overshadowed by the muscle car era. This Cadillac is a particularly fascinating piece of automotive history as it sports some of the best options available at the time rolled into one car. We're sure it's pretty happy to spread its wings after spending four decades locked inside with three barn-fulls of classic cars. But what makes this car so unique?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Car Guy Gets Sent To Heaven On The Dragstrip

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#The Cars#In The Woods#Motorious Podcast
Motorious

1963 Chevrolet Impala Boasts Massive V8

This classic Impala is a personal luxury and performance legend. Chevrolet was a significant player in the luxury muscle car market, which ran rampant in the 1960s and 1970s because of its ability to corner and dominate automotive industry sectors quickly. This ability has been afforded to them by their incredibly lengthy history and engineering process, which ensures the stability, design, and driving experience are up to Chevy standards. So it's easy to see why cars like the Impala were, and still are, so popular with car enthusiasts across the nation. These vehicles were big, luxurious, and powerful for their time, and now they have become some of the most desirable cars on the market. So if you happen to be one of the millions of classic car fans with a taste for the Chevrolet Impala, this car may be exactly what you need.
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
Motorious

Car Fished From Creek Turns Out To Be A Coffin For Missing Dad

The family of this missing man finally have some peace with the whereabouts of their beloved father. We cover many funny and interesting topics related to cars and automotive news due to the seemingly constant flow of information in the enthusiast world. However, every now and then, we come across something that shakes us all to the core with its pain and sorrow for all of those involved. This is one of those solemn times as recently a man's body has been found after 18 years of sitting at the bottom of a lake. While it is difficult to digest, this story is not entirely wrong, as the growth of technology allowed the team of divers to uncover his body, and soon many other families will have closure. But who was this man, and why was he destined to a watery grave?
PUBLIC SAFETY
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
61K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy