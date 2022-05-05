ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Pair pleads guilty in 2017 robbery, kidnapping & murder

By Charles Gazaway
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people charged in a five-year-old case during which the victim was kidnapped, robbed and murdered have entered guilty pleas and were immediately sentenced to prison. Robert Lee Carpenter, 42, and Misty McKnight, 44, each entered guilty pleas to murder (complicity), kidnapping...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 4

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus mother pleads guilty in death of son, 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 7-year-old son in August of 2020. Oneida Maldonado-Cortez entered her plea Wednesday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Maldonado-Cortez could face between 11 and 16.5 years in prison. However, according to Maldonado-Cortez’s plea agreement, both the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLKY.com

2 men who murdered newlywed in Highlands sentenced to decades in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men responsible for shooting and killing a newlywed in the Highlands in 2017 learned their prison sentences during a hearing Monday. Thaddius Thomas will serve 19 years in prison and Travon Curry will serve 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jason Spencer in November 2017 as they tried to rob him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
FOX59

Witness tells FOX59 she saw driver get out of murdered man’s car

AVON, Ind. — Harpreet Singh was headed to the grocery store from the Avon home he shared with his parents one afternoon last week. When he didn’t return from the trip to the store, a missing person report was filed with the Avon Police Department. It was on Monday, four miles directly east of the […]
AVON, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Robbery#Robert Lee#Violent Crime
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WLWT 5

ISP: Arrest made after woman found dead along Indiana highway

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have made an arrest two months after a woman was found dead along a highway in Indiana. It happened March 1 when Indiana State Police responded to a report of a person lying in the gravel on I-70. When troopers arrived they found an African-American woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WKRC

Feds charge 14 for illegal opioid prescriptions, including 2 Ohio doctors and NKY dentist

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An ongoing effort to tackle the opioid epidemic by stopping people who traffic drugs by using their prescription pads took a step forward Wednesday. Federal law enforcement and Justice Department officials announced 14 people nationally, including 12 medical professionals, have been charged with illegally prescribing and distributing the drugs in the last two weeks. That includes new charges against two Columbus doctors as part of the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, as well as the previously reported case against a Northern Kentucky dentist.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy