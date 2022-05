This year, finalists in NPR's student podcast challenge asked big questions about hatred and love, identity and belonging. If you listen to us a lot, you know NPR brings a diverse group of voices to our airwaves. But young people are one group we don't get to hear from that often. This year, we asked students to change that with our Student Podcast Challenge. We received over 2,400 entries from students across the country who jammed creativity, innovation and emotion into just eight minutes. The finalists' entries ranged from musicians making it big on TikTok to language barriers in immigrant communities. NPR's Eda Uzunlar listened to hundreds of these podcasts and brings us a few of the very best.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO