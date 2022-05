MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford South High School's girls basketball player Donovyn Hunter is sharing her college choice today. She chose Oregon State University. The junior guard has recovered from significant knee injuries to earn first-team all state honors and was voted SBLive’s Oregon High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week for March 7-13. That honor reflects being the top player in Oregon's girls state championship playoffs this spring.

