Litchfield, CT

Man who called 911 following fatal shooting of attorney in Litchfield arrested on manslaughter charge

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A lawyer accused of fatally shooting a colleague in a parking lot outside a Litchfield law firm and then calling 911 is now facing manslaughter charges.

Robert Fisher turned himself in to state police yesterday. Police say Fisher shot Matthew Bromley outside his law office on June 7, 2021.

According to the warrant, Fisher called 911 and accused Bromley of assaulting him before he shot Bromley to death.

Fisher is facing a manslaughter charge and is due in court May 23.

