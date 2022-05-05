ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Military and police safely remove item from Boulder recycling center

By Mitchell Byars
Colorado Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder police said U.S. military officials were able to safely remove an item found at a recycling facility in east Boulder on Wednesday. The item was dropped off by a woman Wednesday at...

www.coloradodaily.com

