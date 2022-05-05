Last week, we wrote about kitchen remodels that are worth the money. Today, we discuss how to get started on your kitchen renovation.

From cabinets to countertops, islands and appliances, kitchens allow for lots of customization, which can make them a fun room to re-design. However, it also means, there are lots of options available. So, if you’re ready to tackle a kitchen re-do, where do you start?

The first place to start is to figure out what your needs are for your kitchen. Ask yourself these questions:

Do you cook a lot?

Would a double oven be helpful because you tend to do a lot of cooking?

Do you have a big family and need a large refrigerator to hold all the family’s food?

Do you want a wine fridge and does it need to be in the kitchen?

Do you need extra storage?

Would you like an island? If so, would you like seating around the island?

Do you want to hide all your countertop appliances?

Do you own any unusual/bulky cooking items that need special storage?

While this list certainly isn’t exhaustive, it does give a great place to start thinking about what you want and need from your kitchen.

Next, check out sites like Pinterest and HGTV for inspiration. Save pictures of kitchen looks you like (and even those you don’t – knowing what you don’t like can be just as important as knowing what you do like). Visit your local home build stores and look at their kitchen examples and materials as well.

Once you have compiled a list of ideas, it’s time to get to work. Whether you are a DIYer or will be working with a contractor, having a list of needs to reference is an excellent starting point.

The post Planning Your Kitchen Remodel: Tips & Questions to Get You Started appeared first on Wilson County Source .