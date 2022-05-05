Auburn Police Arrest Man Wanted for 2019 Arson Attack
AUBURN - A local man was arrested for two separate attacks on homes in Auburn using a homemade device with flammable liquid in June 2019. At the time of the attacks,...thisweekinworcester.com
AUBURN - A local man was arrested for two separate attacks on homes in Auburn using a homemade device with flammable liquid in June 2019. At the time of the attacks,...thisweekinworcester.com
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.https://thisweekinworcester.com/
Comments / 4