ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven man pleads not guilty in fatal Roxbury crash

By Kendra Baker
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRINGTON — New Haven resident William Young has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him following a fatal Route 67 crash in Roxbury last year. The 38-year-old is facing second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Hartford Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

A 25-year-old area woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 2. The crash took place in East Hartford around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 5, said the Connecticut State Police. When troopers arrived on the scene, an investigation found Wanda Figueroa, age 25, of Hartford, with serious injuries and...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
State
Colorado State
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Torrington, CT
Crime & Safety
Roxbury, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Roxbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler#Superior Court
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
News 12

6-year-old burn victim from Bridgeport leaves hospital

A 6-year-old boy badly burned last week in his backyard left Bridgeport Hospital on Monday. Dominick Krankall’s story quickly captured national attention last week. Police say he suffered burns to his face and leg when he came in contact with a ball doused with gasoline and set on fire in his backyard on April 24.
BRIDGEPORT, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy