When famed painter Nancy Noel was just getting started, she was represented by CV Art and Frame in Zionsville. Eventually, the artist opened her own space and sold her work there. Now, more than a year after her passing, CV Art and Frame is home to a diverse exhibition of Noel’s work. Once again lining her gallery with Noel’s work has been a labor of love for gallery owner, Barbara Jennings.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO