ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Bachelor’ Twins Emily and Haley Ferguson Celebrate Joint Bridal Shower: Photos

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Celebrating in style! Bachelor twins Emily Ferguson and Haley Ferguson are gearing up for their nuptials with another bridal bash.

“[On] Saturday, April 30th Emily and I had another conjoined event, our bridal shower,” Haley, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly . “We had a backyard shower at Emily’s house where a few of our bridesmaids helped us set up a long table for brunch catered by Toast Society Cafe and Macey Bakes .”

Haley got engaged to fiancé Oula Palve in May 2021 after nearly two years together.

“It was so special to have all our closest family and friends to come and shower us with so much love it made us both so emotional to see everyone all come together to celebrate us,” she added of the Saturday gathering. “We are both so excited to finally tie the knot and be married women!! It’s so crazy how close we are and we are both getting very anxious! Wedding planning has been a mixture of stress and excitement all at the same time.”

Emily, also 29, got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson in December 2020 ahead of their fourth anniversary. As the twins began planning their romantic weddings, they hosted a joint bachelorette party earlier this year before teaming up for their bridal shower.

On Saturday, Emily and Haley decked out the venue in butterfly decorations, balloons from Post Worthy Events , a “huge bounce house” and lots of flowers. The space also included delicate rose-gold signage from Kendall Burns' The Midnight Oil .

“It was the best part of the shower, everyone loved it,” Haley told Us of the inflatable surprise, which was rented for the day from House of 21.

The Bachelor Nation stars took inspiration from Heather Rae El Moussa ’s bridal shower ahead of her October 2021 wedding to Tarek El Moussa . Once inside, the brides-to-be played a variety of shower games, including one where Karlsson, 29, and Palve, 30, recorded trivia questions about their fiancées.

The Las Vegas natives first shared their quests for love when they appeared on Ben Higgins ’ season of The Bachelor in 2016 . After being sent home, they joined multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise before eventually meeting their soon-to-be grooms away from the cameras.

“We had been talking since October 2019 and then I flew out to New York to spend Christmas with him and I knew that trip he was the type of guy you marry,” Haley  — who briefly starred alongside her sister in The Twins: Happily Ever After? on Freeform — previously told Us in May 2021 of connecting with the Swedish-based hockey player . “He surprised me with tickets to The Lion King on Broadway and wined and dined me. He was so kind and thoughtful, and I just got to know who he was as a person.”

She added at the time: “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and where his hockey career will take us. I also can’t wait to plan a wedding with him and celebrate with his family in Finland.”

Scroll below to see snaps from the “Twinning at Life” podcast hosts’ butterfly-inspired bridal shower:

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'7 Little Johnstons': Alex Death Rumors — Are They True?

TLC fans fell in love with 7 Little Johnstons' Amber and Trent Johnston and their five kids when their show premiered in 2015. Through 11 seasons of the reality TV series, viewers have basically watched Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma, and Alex Johnston grow up. So you can imagine their immediate concern when rumors of Alex's death began surfacing.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Higgins
Person
William Karlsson
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Bridal Shower#Twinning#Toast Society Cafe#Post Worthy Events
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Marriage and Divorce, Explained

After three years of marriage, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and actor Matthew Lawrence have decided to go their separate ways. Amid their split, Burke has been dropping gems about the personal healing journey she's been on since parting from her longtime friend and partner. "Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings – with my partner in crime of course," she wrote on Instagram a month after her divorce was made public. In the post, Burke was at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, ironically at the same place she and Lawrence tied the knot in May 2019. She's also since debuted a new look by cutting her hair.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news

David Muir has a legion of fans who tune in to watch him each evening as he informs the nation of the latest headlines in the United States. And this week, it was revealed that the TV journalist's popular show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, had remained No.1 in the evenings, and No.2 among regularly scheduled shows this past week.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy