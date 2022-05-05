17 Mid-Length Shorts for a Flattering Fit That Won’t Ride Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who wears short shorts? Well, not Us . Definitely not all the time. We think many shoppers can agree that sometimes we just want something a little longer, a little looser, a little less likely to leave us constantly pulling down the hiked-up hem. We're all about shopping mid-length shorts lately!

Mid-length shorts (or midi shorts) are longer than Daisy Dukes but shorter than Bermuda shorts. They sit at a sweet spot right in the middle, offering a little more coverage and usually a little more comfort too — while still looking majorly cute! Check out our 17 current favorites below from Amazon and beyond!

17 Mid-Length Shorts for Spring and Summer

Denim Shorts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you're shopping denim, a pair of Levi's shorts is foolproof. This pair is so highly-rated too!

2. We Also Love: These WallFlower Instasoft shorts deliver a level of comfort you may have thought didn't exist in jean shorts. Need!

3. We Can't Forget: Don't be distressed about shopping for shorts. Let your shorts be the distressed ones with this ripped Universal Thread pair from Target!

4. Crazy for Cargo: These other Universal Thread shorts are cargo-inspired, boasting unique pocket details. These shorts are 100% cotton!

5. Charming in Chinos: These Lee shorts borrow a chino look, transforming the style into something new — and ready for summer!

6. Lighten Up: Not every pair of shorts has to be blue. This O'Neill pair from Lulus is a cool white!

7. Stretchy Waistbands Forever: These Dokotoo shorts loosen things up. You can get the look of denim but with an elasticized waistband and roomy legs!

8. Vintage Vibes: These Topshop shorts from Nordstrom take the mom jean style and present you with a just as cute, just as comfy version for warm weather!

Non-Denim Shorts

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Searching for a softer, flowier fabric? May we recommend these Sweet Poison shorts ? They're a cotton and linen blend, making them ultra-light and breathable!

10. We Also Love: If you want something for outdoor jogs or even lounging around the house, these Champion jersey shorts are the way to go. So much cuter than other athletic options!

11. We Can't Forget: We can already sense all of the compliments you're going to get on these pleat front A New Day shorts from Target. The blue and white pattern is just adorable!

12. Going Retro: We love the retro style of the floral print on these super flowy Wild Fable shorts . They come in other colors and patterns at Target too!

13. Truly Iconic: These soft Acelitt shorts are practically iconic Amazon treasures. Year after year, they shoot to the top of shopping lists!

14. A Star in Stripes: These striped Floerns shorts have that paperbag waist we always adore. A great pick for if you're looking to dress up a little!

15. Designer Find: If you're searching for a pair of shorts to invest in, these pink Ted Baker London shorts are a timeless pick. We can't get over the color!

16. For the Yogi: Okay, whether you're actually doing yoga or just want something comfy to wear with a tee and blazer, these The Gym People shorts are our choice. They have pockets too!

17. On Trend: Dive right into the gingham trend with these Who What Wear shorts from Target. Such an amazing price for such wardrobe-elevating shorts!

