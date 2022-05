Growing up in the late 90s and early 2000s was a really fun experience for me. One of the coolest places I got to go to was Rimrock Mall on the West End of Billings. My mother used to work for Bob's Pizza Plus, a pizzeria that still exists all these years later. Rimrock Mall has changed over the years, and as new shops enter, old shops close. Here are some of the shops once at Rimrock Mall that we wish were still with us today.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO