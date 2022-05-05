Child killed in early-morning DUI crash

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies are investigating a crash early Thursday morning after a child was killed in Hollywood.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 162 and Highway 164. A Honda crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet carrying five people, four of them children.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 18, and two children suffered minor injuries according to deputies. One child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the youngest child died at the hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a 46-year-old North Charleston man, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said he will be charged with felony driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing according to deputies.

