Broome County, NY

Federal Inmate Causes $26,000 Damage to Broome County Jail Door

By Bob Joseph
The Whale 99.1 FM
 3 days ago
A man being held on federal charges at the Broome County Jail is accused of damaging an expensive steel door at the facility. Authorities say Conner Spells of Sacketts Harbor has been charged with criminal mischief after the incident at the jail in the town of Dickinson. Spells is...

ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

