Denver, CO

Norm Early, only Black DA elected in Colorado and Denver mayoral candidate, dies at 76

 3 days ago
DENVER — Norm Early – the only elected Black district attorney in Colorado history who lost the epic 1991 Denver mayor’s race to Wellington Webb – has died after a long illness. Early, who served as Denver’s top prosecutor from 1983 to 1993, was...

Norm Early, First Black Prosecutor In Colorado, Passes Away

(CBS4) – Norm Early, Colorado’s first Black prosecutor, has died from complications related to diabetes. Early served as a chief deputy DA for the Denver District Attorney’s Office before being appointed DA himself in 1983. (Photo By Glen Martin/The Denver Post via Getty Images) He held that position for 10 years. Early was instrumental in founding the National Black Prosecutors Association. Current Denver DA Beth McCann shared a statement saying she remembered Early as a “giant” in the DA’s officer, saying in part “… whenever he was giving a closing argument, we all cleared our schedules to be able to watch.” Norm Early — author and former Denver District Attorney (2000 file credit: Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “Norm was always passionate about victims of crime and made their well-being a cornerstone of his time as district attorney,” she wrote.
