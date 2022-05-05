Norm Early, only Black DA elected in Colorado and Denver mayoral candidate, dies at 76

(CBS4) – Norm Early, Colorado’s first Black prosecutor, has died from complications related to diabetes. Early served as a chief deputy DA for the Denver District Attorney’s Office before being appointed DA himself in 1983.
(Photo By Glen Martin/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
He held that position for 10 years.
Early was instrumental in founding the National Black Prosecutors Association.
Current Denver DA Beth McCann shared a statement saying she remembered Early as a “giant” in the DA’s officer, saying in part “… whenever he was giving a closing argument, we all cleared our schedules to be able to watch.”
Norm Early — author and former Denver District Attorney (2000 file credit: Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
“Norm was always passionate about victims of crime and made their well-being a cornerstone of his time as district attorney,” she wrote.
Comments / 0